Voiced by the Ukrainian price of a smartphone Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Smartphone Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite was officially launched in Europe on September 16 and now has information about the launch of its sales in Ukraine.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is the international version of the model CC9 Xiaomi, which a few months ago made its debut in China. Pre-order in Ukraine, it has opened a retail device will hit on October 4.
The price of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite on the Ukrainian market is 7799 UAH for the version with 64 GB of flash memory and 8499 UAH for the version with 128 GB of flash memory. I wonder what the European price tag even higher than the Ukrainian — 319 and 348 euros respectively.
Xiaomi Mi first 9 Lite will sell only in grey and white and blue variants will be available starting October 17.
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, we recall, is equipped with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a built-in fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon chip 710, 6 GB RAM, battery capacity 4030 mAh battery with support for charging with a power of 18 W, the NFC module, a 32-Megapixel front camera, triple main camera with 48-MP, 8-MP and 2-MP sensors, 10 preloaded MIUI based on Android 9 Pie.