Volcano eruption in Italy: people in shock, rushed into the sea, killing a tourist. VIDEO
On the Italian island of Stromboli eruption of the volcano, killing one tourist, the island was covered with ash.
The eruption caught the victim off guard when he made the ascent to the summit of the volcano, told Italian Agency ANSA, the mayor of Lipari Marco Giorgianni, BBC reports.
A tourist was killed by a falling stone, said to Reuters the representative of the rescue service.
The consequences of the eruption are fighting the fire. According to eyewitnesses, the slope of the mountains flow two of the lava flow.
Falling ash caused on the island a few fires.
“We saw the explosion of the hotel, told Reuters the employee of one of the hotels Michela Favorito. — There was a loud explosion.”
“We plugged their ears and then above us hung a cloud of ash. The sky in the ashes, the cloud is very high,” she added.
The sound of the eruption was heard on the island of Panarea in 27 kilometers from Stromboli, told Reuters a British tourist Fiona Carter.
“We turned around and saw a mushroom cloud coming from Stromboli. Everyone was in shock,” — said the tourist.
Holidaymakers are reported to have jumped into the sea when he saw the column of ash rising above the volcano.
The island is a popular holiday destination for the rich people and celebrities. Stromboli is called the “lighthouse of the Mediterranean”.
The volcano on the island — one of the most active on the planet, it is almost constantly erupting since 1932. The last major eruption occurred in April 2009.