Volcano eruption in New Zealand: 6 people were killed, among the injured Americans
American couple conducting their honeymoon in a cruise to New Zealand, suffered serious burns in the eruption of the volcano on the island filled with tourists. The accident occurred on Monday, December 9. Known about the six victims and this number continues to grow.
New Zealand police said the man, who was treated at the hospital Midler after the eruption on White island, has died, bringing the death toll according to official data reached six, writes Fox News.
White island is about 30 miles (50 km) from the coast of mainland New Zealand, and, according to experts, this is the most active cone volcano in the country, 70% of which is under water.
Police said that at the time of the eruption on the island was 47 people, including 24 people from Australia, 9 from USA, 2 from China, 4 from Germany, 5 people from New Zealand, 2 from UK and 1 person from Malaysia. Many were passengers on Board the cruise liner of Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas.
8 people are still missing, and the bodies of the victims transported to Auckland.
“We are working to confirm the identity of the people, including those who died and were injured, said police. — People suffered serious injuries, so their identification is a difficult task”.
Among the wounded American couple Matthew and Lauren Yuri from Richmond, Virginia, who were honeymooning in New Zealand.
“She said that they were going to the volcano — says the mother of Lauren and Barbara Barham. My husband jokingly said, “I Hope this is not a live volcano “”.
Relatives reported that Matthew left her family’s voice mail, informing them that he and his wife were badly burned. Later they contacted Royal Caribbean.
Matthew received burns to about 80% of the body, and Lauren — about 25%, she will undergo surgery, said family members television. Family now on the way to New Zealand.
Sylvain de Plassche, passenger ship, said that he had seen a few the night before in the lounge.
“It was his first cruise, and she’s already been in a few and she said, “we are on our honeymoon and so we are going on excursions at every stop”. I noted that my 105 cruiser and we started talking. I haven’t seen them in the living room last night, and it was rumored that the island was a couple of newlyweds. The news clip confirmed to me that it was they — said Plassche new Zealand media. — Life is so short and can change in an instant”.
On Tuesday, around 30 survivors remain in hospitals in different parts of the country. The first confirmed victims was a local resident Hayden Marshall-Inman, a guide who took tourists around the island.
A former Whakatane mayor Tony Bonn said Marshall-Inman was an enthusiastic fisherman. According to Bonn, he was so good that he often left in the grocery store extra money for those who have difficulty paying their purchases.
Brother Marshall-Inman said, “He died doing what he loved”.
The Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said that 11 Australians were missing and 13 were hospitalized. Many wonder why tourists still allowed to visit the island after experts on seismic monitoring has raised the alert level about the activity of the volcano in the last month.
“These questions must be asked and must be answered,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Parliament.
Local residents laid flowers to the fence on the embankment, not far from where rescue boats were returning with the wounded.
On the Isle of Wight-island, where in the morning there was a volcanic eruption, no signs of living people, it showed a reconnaissance flight, BBC reports. The police say that all found on the island live the people were evacuated. Shortly before the eruption, several tourists walked along the edge of the crater.
The eruption began at about 14:11 local time (01:11 GMT). Michael Schade was in the boat, which at the time of eruption went from the island. He filmed a cloud of thick ash and smoke that rose from the volcano.
He said that he walked inside the crater just 30 minutes before the eruption. “The special danger did not exist, but they [the organizers] limited the number of people going to see the volcano,” said he.
“We boarded the boat… and someone showed [the eruption], and then we saw it. I was just in shock. The boat turned back and we took several people from the pier”, he added.
Brazilian tourist Alessandro Kauffmann also visited the volcano shortly before the eruption.
“To the volcano on the day it was scheduled two trips. One of them was ours, we went there first,” he said in his Instagram.
“The next tour began immediately after us and, unfortunately, they do not have time to get out on time, and some people have suffered serious burns”, he added.
Eruption caught on video captured from a satellite. It can be seen that in the crater there are people, then everything darkens.
The Isle of Wight, also known as the indigenous Maori, Whakaari, is the top of an underwater volcano. At least 10 people were killed on the island in 1914 — then collapsed part of the wall of the crater, a landslide destroyed a village of miners and the mine. The island became a private scenic reserve in 1953, and daily tours allow you to make more than 10 000 people every year.
3 Dec monitoring site GeoNet, which monitors geological hazards processes, said that the volcano, most likely, is a period when the probability of eruptions is higher than normal. However, the report noted that the level of activity of the volcano at that moment did not pose a danger to visitors to the island.