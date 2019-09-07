Volkswagen announced the start of sales of available crossover Jetta VS5 2020
The popularity of Chinese cars gaining momentum, has not been spared this well-known company VW, it became known that the company with the brand name already taking orders for the crossover Jetta VS5 with budget price.
The other day there was the official premiere of the motor show in Chengdu, which was just the brand logo of Chinese car, it is on the show and was announced the start of sales of crossover Jetta VS5 2020.
Recall the story of the creation Jetta, it is only since the spring of this year, the Jetta name has become an independent brand of Chinese cars. Experts say a lot of similarities with the famous model Volkswagen Tharu, in fact before us is a Chinese copy of the famous brand.
The parameters of the body represented by the following indicators: 4 meter length 419 mm, 1 meter width 841 mm, height 1 meter 616 mm. In front of the noteworthy stylish grille with modified bumpers and a raised punch.
The new modified line of glass & upgraded light optics. It should be noted that for ordinary people most likely Jetta VS5 will be an exact copy of Volkswagen Tharu, but professionals will note the differences.
The interior is made in the original style with elements of comfort, but finishing was used cheap materials.
However, the functional characteristics complement the Arsenal for passengers and the driver has a modern multimedia complex with a large touch display and convenient for the driver multifunction steering wheel.
Technically, the crossover features a turbocharged engine with capacity of 1.4 liters with 150 HP the car is Controlled by six speed automatic transmission from Aisin be available only front-wheel drive model.