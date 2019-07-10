Volkswagen Beetle says goodbye to fans after 80 years on the Assembly line
The world’s last Volkswagen plant in the Mexican Puebla followed by other enterprises of the company will cease this Wednesday edition of probably the most legendary and recognizable car brand, but for the entire global automotive industry — “beetle”.
The first car called Beetle rolled off the Assembly line in 1938. This machine became part of Germany as the Nazi project, and in the postwar years, she was a symbol of the rebirth of the country.
Later, in the 60s, she became a symbol of the counterculture in the US, not giving recognition for a bottle of Coca-Cola. And the American market became the most important tool in the sales of brand new cars: in only one 1968 it sold over half a million “bugs”, approximately 40% of their total production.
By that time, in 1967, it has been running the plant for the production of Vocho (Mexican name “beetle”) in Puebla. The country is in great need of affordable urban car, and the bug gave him. Mexico reciprocated his feelings, after the recession of popularity of the model by the end of the 90s and remained in full production.
In history the car has sold over 21.5 million copies, and July 10 will be finished the final Assembly, special, party machines, the latter of which will live forever in the Museum.
— The “beetle” and summer have something in common: we don’t want them to leave, — said the press service of the company.
In September 2018, amid continued decline in sales of cars were phased out the production of “beetle” in the USA.