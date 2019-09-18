Volkswagen brought to the test electric crossover ID.4
In recent years, an increasing use of non-compact hatchbacks and large SUVs, so experts have questioned the success of the presented last week in Frankfurt, Volkswagen ID.3.
It is expected that in the near future on the conveyor of electric vehicles the German auto giant will be ID.4 — serial SUV electric family ID. The concept of Crozz on the basis of which it is built, made its debut in Shanghai and Frankfurt two years ago. The latest spy photographs taken in the Austrian Alps, give us an idea how it will look in the car in the presentation.
It is expected that as the hatchback ID.3, off-road ID.4 will receive a modular platform MEB parallel architecture Premium Platform Electric (PPE), lies at the basis of the new Porsche Taycan. Only ID.4 would actually be above most of their “classmates”.
Larger ID.4 required electric drive is more powerful than a compact hatchback, ID.3. It is expected that by the 200-strong electric motor that drives the rear wheels of the hatchback, Volkswagen will add another 100-HP electric motor on front axle to ensure, in the amount of 300 HP of power and all-wheel drive.
I want to believe that in the future there will be kupeobrazny crossover version, because body, which is now being tested ID.4, clearly is a conventional wagon, which is likely to pave the way for electric Volkswagen in the United States.