Volkswagen called the crossover price, VW T-Roc R
Powerful 296-horsepower crossover Volkswagen T-Roc R will appear on the UK car market with a price tag of 38 450 pounds.
Under the hood hides cross petrol “turboservice” outstanding 296 HP and torque of 400 Nm, it works in tandem with 7-speed automatic transmission DSG and all-wheel drive 4Motion.
The car can accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 km/h. Despite its size, the car is still highly productive, in this regard, the T-Roc R is definitely not cheap, as it costs from 47 789 dollars.
In the base car includes 19-inch alloy wheels Pretoria, and adaptive shock absorber system Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) is available for an additional $ 864. The choice of DCC means getting a great flexibility due to the choice of several driving modes.
T-Roc R you can buy with black elements such as the roof, front, and mirror housings.
Color palette consists of eight colours: red, yellow, white-silver, grey, soft black, pure white, blazing red, bright red, and R-exclusive Lapiz Blue.