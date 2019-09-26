Volkswagen Golf Wagon confirmed receipt of the new generation
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Allatrack 2020 model year, not intended for the European market, will appear in the United States.
Volkswagen has just confirmed that the eighth generation Golf, which debuts next month, will get a version with a long roof. A year ago it was stated that Volkswagen may stop production Golf Wagon, when the generation of MK8. However, many a time quite sceptical that this is correct information, and now it turns out that they were right, and the Golf Wagon will live on.
In the press release referred to the meeting of company management with the employees of the VW plant in Wolfsburg, and Volkswagen it briefly mentions that “all production of the Golf Variant will be moved to the main plant here in Wolfsburg”. The current Golf is made in Zwickau, Germany.
For fans of station wagons, this is definitely good news. Customers in Europe can buy the new Golf Wagon next year, when the US population will see a more practical option in the Golf MK8 GTI and R variants In North America will be a different situation, at least for the model 2020. In Canada you can buy a new Golf Wagon, but this is not MK8. Instead, the local branch of the German manufacturer will move the model in 2019 until it is resolved relative to generalists 2020.