Volkswagen has prepared kupeobrazny Teramont for racing in the desert
November 23, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
In Los Angeles showed a trophy truck with the “face” of Volkswagen Cross Atlas Sport R.
The SUV will take part in rally-RAID Baja 1000.
From the serial model he got the name, the design of the front and 2.0-liter turbo engine, which is boosted to 480 horsepower. Potentially, the impact can be increased up to 600 forces.
The Volkswagen have already chosen one of the pilots who will participate in the Atlas Cross Sport R. it will be a racer and ex-moderator of the American version of Top Gear, Tanner Foust.
Some other details about the debut of Atlas Cross Sport R in Baja 1000 has not yet been reported.