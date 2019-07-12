Volkswagen has released a self-centering caps discs
First presented to the Rolls-Royce self-aligning hub cap discs became available for Volkswagen models.
Cover from alloy that the company calls “a touch of super-luxury”, are always placed in “read” position, regardless of vehicle speed.
Set of four items is estimated at $ 195, but will not be available for a large list of models due to incompatibility.
“We’re not exactly re-inventing the wheel, but we know that this novelty will attract certain buyers,” said Manager accessories and products Volkswagen James Wolfe.