Volkswagen has revealed a new budget crossover based on the Polo
November 4, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The novelty debuted in China.
New budget crossover Volkswagen Tacqua is a turned version of the T-Cross, and the model was based on the platform MQB A0, which are borrowed from the Polo sedan. The movement is the new 1.5-liter “aspirated” power of 113 HP or 1.4-liter 150-horsepower turbo engine, a couple of which will be manual or RCPP. Front – wheel drive.
In novelty salon there is a multifunction steering wheel, a 10.2-inch monitor virtual “tidy” as well as 8-inch touch screen multimedia system.
Production of the new Tacqua will be established at the facilities of the joint venture FAW-Volkswagen and China market, the crossover will appear before the end of this year.