Volkswagen has updated the popular crossover, increasing wheelbase
Car company with a legendary name, the Volkswagen decided to redesign the crossover T-Roc, modernization has touched the wheelbase. The now famous Volkswagen T-Roc presented in the extended version, the emphasis manufacturers put on buyers from China, the car already arrived in dealerships.
Extended crossover for China is somewhat different from a car for European buyers, the differences relate not only to the body design, but also the technical side. Cars for China with the original design of the radiator grille and a new engine. Dimensions provided with the following parameters – the meter is 4 meters 318 mm, an increase of 8.4 cm, width: 1 meter 819 mm, height of 1 meter 582 mm plus 0.9 cm the Volume of the wheel base is 2 m by 680 mm with a gain of 7.7 cm
To control the extended SUV features a turbocharged engine with a volume of 1.2 liter returns 116 horsepower. Motor aggregated five-speed manual transmission.
Also seems to be version auto T-Roc configuration R-Line with engine capacity of 1.4 liters with 150 HP with a rpm of 250 Nm. This motor is aggregated seven-speed robotic gearbox DSG brand, affordable car with 4Motion full and front drive.
Equipped with the excellent technological set – 10 albegov, option stabilize cars on the road, the function of anti-collision, head, and Parking lights with LED content, cruise control, a modern instrument panel with large display size 10.3 inches, climate control 2 modes control trim with natural materials, panoramic glass roof.