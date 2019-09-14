Volkswagen has updated the small electric car
Premiere of the updated version took place at the motor show in Frankfurt – where six years earlier debuted the original model.
Technically, the Volkswagen e-Up! in accordance with the related CITIGOe iV Skoda and SEAT Mii electric, which was introduced earlier this year, and before they had electric versions.
Consumed battery capacity of the city “Volkswagen” doubled to 32.3 per kilowatt-hour. As a result, the reserve increased from 160 km in the NEDC cycle up to 260 km in the WLTP cycle. 83-horsepower electric motor remained unchanged, the maximum speed remains at 130 km/h.
After Volkswagen ID.3 model e-Up! received an updated “flat” logo, the cabin changed the materials. On the German market starting price of the Volkswagen e-Up! reduced to 21 975 euros, excluding government subsidies.