Volkswagen hinted at the emergence of the universal Arteon
The company made a controversial statement regarding the future trends.
Representatives of Volkswagen stated that at the Assembly area in the German Emden will produce a “shuting-break”. Most likely, we are talking about the universal on the basis of Arteon, which is produced in the same factory.
From the statement of the automaker should be that the company is in Emden will be upgraded. There will build a new plant to build electric cars on the platform of the MEB, which will begin in 2022. Thus, the previous power will be used for release, according to the report, “Arteon, the Passat sedan and Shootingbrake”.
Arteon was submitted in 2017 and immediately had insider information on that in the future the model may be universal. The company said that a final decision on this matter is still pending. Since it has been almost three years, and during this time, Volkswagen presented the only 500-horsepower supercar racing on the basis of “Arteon”.
Kupeobrazny sedan built on a modular platform MQB from the “Passat” of the last generation and is equipped with three petrol (150, 190 and 280 HP) and three diesel engines (150, 190 and 240 HP).