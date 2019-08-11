Volkswagen ID.R repainted for the new record

August 11, 2019
Volkswagen has revealed a new livery for your race ID of the electric vehicle.R.

In this coloring sportprototip will attempt to set a record speed ascent Chinese mountain Tianmen mountain cable car.

The car will drive through the serpentine, known as “the Road of 99 turns” and lead to the arch “the gate of Heaven”

The current holder of this record is the Range Rover Sport SVR. In the spring of last year the British SUV has overcome a portion of the length of 11.3 km in 9 minutes, 51 seconds, showing the average speed of 68.8 km/h.

In the Treasury records ID Volkswagen.R already has a number of very significant achievements.

All-wheel drive 680-strong prototype became the fastest electric car on Nurburgring and set the absolute record on pikes Peak and the Goodwood.

