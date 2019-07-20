Volkswagen in 2021 will release the latest sporty crossover
German manufacturer Volkswagen intends to release a sporty crossover for the urban environment.
Assembly will begin in 2021 at the company’s plant in Pamplona.
Now, many car makers are engaged in the electrification of their projects and removed from the conveyor non-profit machines, designing ones that are in demand.
Volkswagen is going to refuse to continue to produce generalists Golf, betting on the crossover.
The car of this segment are bought well in the American market, and on the eve it became clear that the German company intends to create the sports crossover for travel within the city.
Information about the upcoming project are scarce. The car will be developed at the factory in Spain in 2021. Probably, the CD will be built in the MQB, and it will operate on electric power plant.