Volkswagen introduced a competitor to the Toyota Alphard
Volkswagen has brought on a motor show in Guangzhou is the largest van brand called Viloran. According to the creators, first and foremost it is designed for businessmen.
Volkswagen Viloran built on the largest version of the modular platform MQB. He was larger than the crossover Teramont: length minivan against 5036 mm 5300 mm Termont, and the wheelbase up to 3180 mm is 2979 mm.
In the cabin Viloran as the main competitor of Toyota Alphard, on the second row are two separate chairs with Ottoman, electrically adjustable, massage and armrests. The front of the novelty, regular seats, but third row is made in the form of a triple sofa. The front panel of the minivan is almost indistinguishable from the one that is installed on Teramont.
In the list of equipment stated Viloran Volkswagen adaptive cruise control with full auto stop, camera circular review, the leather trim with diamond stitching, heated and ventilated seats, panoramic roof.
The new minivan will get only one engine – petrol two-liter turbo engine, 220 HP (350 N·m). It will be combined with seven-step “robot” with two clutches. Drive type – only the front.
Viloran will launch JV SAIC-Volkswagen, located in the Chinese province of Zhejiang. The sale of the minivan will appear in 2020, but so far only in China.