Volkswagen introduced a new caravan on the basis of the California
Recall that Volkswagen has started a whole movement with the classic vans Type 2 in 1950-ies. Fast forward to 2019 — the company has a cool new mini-house on wheels, which debuts at the exhibition Caravan Salon this year.
The novelty created on the basis of an already familiar model of California, which is already camping. However, the caravan is a little different in that it has its own kitchenette and 7 seats.
The model is called California Beach 6.1 and was developed by experts from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. In ordinary life it is a regular van that can accommodate up to seven people. However, this version 6.1 offers something new in comparison with other tourist vehicles on the basis of California — the ability to add a kitchenette at no extra seats. In this sense, the van becomes your family vehicle for a long vacation.
The kitchenette is located behind the driver’s seat and includes one gas burner with a small work space to the right. Headsets when not in use, it neatly fits into the wall of the van.
When folded, the kitchen takes up no more space for passengers than the standard California without this option. As for other things for camping in California 6.1 there are rising aluminum roof with canvas sides, a bed on the roof, folding table and folding seats in the back row to create another sleeping area.
Despite his mention of America in the name, Volkswagen has no plans to put a new product in the United States. This is currently an exclusive model for the European market. The official debut of the California Beach 6.1 on 31 August during the Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany.