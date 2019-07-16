Volkswagen introduces Passat in new technologies
Volkswagen has developed a new, more modern manual transmission MQ281 that will replace the box MQ250 and MQ350. The first model in the line of the German auto giant will get the VW Passat of new generation.
The main advantages MQ281 – a small emission of harmful substances (5 g/km) torque ranges from 200 to 340 Nm (due to this it is suitable for various gasoline and diesel engines). Hence, this new transmission will work with engines ranging from 1.0 litre petrol TSI with an output of 113 HP and ending with 2.0 l TDI.
Volkswagen has already started serial production of the new manual transmissions at its plants in Barcelona (Spain) and Cordoba (Argentina). First it will get the VW Passat new generation, which, by the way, in Europe for applications now open (at a price of 34 720 euros for the version with a 1.6 l engine). Further MQ281 get other VW models, including hatchbacks and crossovers.
As you can see, at that time, as most major automakers are focusing on creating electric cars, the Volkswagen Group is improving the manual transmission. Rightly so, because the cars with the “mechanics” will be a long time to drive on the roads.