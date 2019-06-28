Volkswagen is launching the sharing service of electric cars Volkswagen WeShare
Volkswagen introduced a new sharing service cars through the app, which will be used solely to Park cars.
WeShare while just started in Berlin, where already available from 1 500 electric e-Golf, which can be rented by the minute using your smartphone.
The fleet will expand to 500 units of cars in the beginning of next year, and by 2020 it will be possible to rent a new ID 3, according to the website of the Volkswagen Group.
The launch brings together similar services from other manufacturers, including BMW and Daimler, which focused on the emerging trend of urban mobility.
Customers will download the app and use your smartphone to unlock and start the car WeShare, the payments will be made in digital format. Users must have a German address, be over 21 and have a driving license for at least a year.
The rental price at 19 cents per minute will be valid until September when the lease rates will increase to about 29 cents per minute.
The service is not to use fixed rental stations, instead relying on the existing electrical infrastructure of Berlin.
Currently the city has more than 800 charging points, renewable sources. Volkswagen is also cooperating with the German supermarket chains Lidl and Kaufland, where it is planned to install 140 quick charging 70 stores throughout Berlin with exclusive rights to charging for WeShare car during the night while the stores are closed.
“The supermarkets are filling stations of the future. Charging in the store — the perfect solution for individuals, and for us,” said Christian Sanger, head of Digital VW Cars & Services.
Initially, Volkswagen will use the service command to enable the charging of the cars. Later users will drive themselves to charge the cars.
Volkswagen plans next year to expand the service to other European cities, including Prague, in cooperation with Skoda and Hamburg. In addition, management of the brand is considering adding to the fleet of electric scooters, but the final decision is still pending.
It is expected that by 2023 Volkswagen is investing 9 billion euros in the technology of electric vehicles and intends to sell 1 million electric cars per year by 2025.