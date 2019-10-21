Volkswagen is preparing a new generation of the VW Atlas
Work on Volkswagen’s next-generation Atlas is a large shift in the direction of the target VW Vision 2030.
Lately the Volkswagen Group has been in the news quite often and seem to always have more talk of major restructuring and an even greater shift in the direction of attention to a particular brand (VW, Audi and Porsche).
Less than a week ago there were rumors about selling Lamborghini or IPO, which in the end turned out to be wrong. There were reports that the Volkswagen Group wants to make Skoda the budget brand. A few days ago we saw the debut of a brand-new five-seat Atlas Cross Sport aimed at the North American market.
What does the future of Volkswagen and the North American market? In a recent interview, Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said that Atlas, a new generation is in development. An ongoing debate about the electrification of the new Atlas, as the use of batteries would entail more weight and high cost. If the batteries and add that, most likely, will use plug-in hybrid system.
Positioned as an SUV with a mark of 2 million as of 2019, it is obvious that this SUV will stay here for a long time. 45% of these crossovers — five, and the Volkswagen Tiguan ranked first among others in the United States.