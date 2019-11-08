Volkswagen is preparing for the premiere luxury minivan
Company Volkswagen has published the first images of the model Viloran, which will be the largest minivan brand. According to the creators, it is luxurious and is intended primarily for businessmen.
Externally Viloran similar to Volkswagen’s flagship Touareg crossover, but the main difference – the presence of sliding rear doors and chrome strips that connect the lights. According to rumors, the length of the van exceeds 5300 mm, while the Tuareg, the average is 4878 mm.
Despite official statements on the spy photos of the interior Viloran not see the luxury – the model has the usual front panel, reminiscent of the crossover Teramont. For a large minivan will be available in five and seven-seat configurations of the cabin.
Volkswagen Viloran will get only one engine – petrol two-liter turbo engine, 220 HP (350 N·m). It will be combined with seven-step “robot” with two clutches. Drive type – only the front.
Volkswagen Viloran premiere will be held in late November at the motor show in Guangzhou. The main market for a minivan will be China and it is not known whether there will be a model in other countries.