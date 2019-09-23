Volkswagen is preparing to debut a new kupeobrazny crossover Tylcon
Serial Volkswagen Tylcon has kept a lot from last year’s concept Coupe SUV.
The novelty has received the original front bumper and a striking, aerodynamic bodywork version Tayron R-Line.
A length of the cross-coupe is 4 586 mm with a wheelbase of 2 mm. 731
The drive can be either front or full, and as the power unit is offered a two-liter turbo engine 186 or 220 horsepower. Couple he is a seven-step “robot”.
This crossover kupeobrazny silhouette equipped with virtual “tidy”, with a large multimedia touch screen, camera circular video review, optics for LED matrices and others.
Also the novelty can be equipped intelligent cruise control, monitoring system “blind” zones and prevent collisions and other. Public premiere of the Volkswagen Tylcon promise to organize in the near future, and a cross will appear until the end of the year.
According to preliminary data, prices for the novelty will start from $ 219 800 yuan.