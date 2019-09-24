Volkswagen is testing a “charged” Golf GTI at the Nurburgring
Before the debut of the new generation of the legendary Volkswagen Golf hatchback a few weeks, but we’ll have to wait until 2020 before the advent of the GTI version.
Judging by the previously published pictures, the exterior design will be evolutionary. Of course, the option Grand Tourer Injection will be more attractive thanks to its sporty body kit, the larger wheels and a pair of huge tips on the exhaust pipes.
Covered in camouflage, the prototype was spotted while overcoming the turns of the Nordschleife, where the test pilot, Volkswagen tested the car to the limit. Golf GTI looks nimbly as ever.
We will remind, earlier in the Network appeared information about the fact that the new GTI will still not be electrified. There were rumors that the German automaker wants to release a hybrid Golf GTI, but the final product will adhere to the tested variant with the 2.0 TSI engine.
It is expected that four-stroke turbocharged engine will produce a little over 250 HP power in the base case, but certainly there will be several high-performance versions, in which the output of the unit will be even higher.
As the transmission will be 6-speed manual gearbox or, as an option, a 7-band “robot” DSG. According to the latest Intel, the mild hybrid system, which you can find on Junior Golf models will not be realized in the next GTI, which will probably lead to weight reduction due to fuel economy.
Also, the automaker has no intention of letting trekhgornyy version of the hatchback, as its sales strongly declined. However, very soon we will know all the details of the model — the official debut of the eighth generation Volkswagen Golf will be held in October.