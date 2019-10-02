Volkswagen plans to make Skoda a competitor to the inexpensive Hyundai and Kia
The concern plans to increase differentiation among its brands VW, Skoda and Seat, pushing Seat on the market, the Skoda at the same time focusing on some of the competitors like Hyundai, Kia and Dacia.
“In future we want more control over the identity of our brand. Seat can be more emotional cars, as evidenced by its model Cupra. Skoda could more intensely serve the markets of Eastern Europe, as well as clients seeking functionality even more intensively,” — said the head of automotive strategy of the VW Group Michael Jost in an interview.
The result of the new strategy could mean rising prices on Seat models in comparison with the VW brand. It would also mean that the Seat can become a competitor to the Alfa Romeo brand of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, at the request of the former Chairman of VW Ferdinand Piha.
Skoda chose to upscale options, such as the decoration of the salons of Alcantara. The brand will shift the focus to the previously launched markets, especially in Eastern Europe, where Hyundai, Kia and Dacia has reduced the market share of the VW Group.
The main VW brand will also receive changes, especially to make sure its range does not conflict with other brands. “We are carefully studying the possible overlap in the product portfolios of all brands. For example, we won’t release a Tiguan Coupe in the European market,” said Yost.