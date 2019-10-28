Volkswagen released the Touareg in the “charged” R-version
Volkswagen company intends to 2021 to start selling the sport to the 400-strong version of crossover Touareg.
This information was confirmed by representatives of the automaker, the newspaper writes Autoexpess. “Charged” Touareg will be the first hybrid sports division of Volkswagen R.
As stated by the head of sales and marketing Volkswagen jürgen Stackmann, as the company intends to become, by 2050, carbon neutral, even OU R will have to deal with the issue of electrified models.
Yet the technical specifications of the crossover remain secret, but it is assumed that the high-performance Touareg will be built on the existing hybrid version.
Now the car is equipped with 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, and their total capacity is 367 HP giving the new Touareg hybrid will be 400 “horses”. Also the car will receive a number of external changes – the crossover will be equipped with branded sports items R.