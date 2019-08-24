Volkswagen showed a concept off-road Polo
Volkswagen company presented the off-road modification of the Polo hatchback of the previous generation in the framework of special operations in South Africa.
While this is only a concept, but it is not excluded that after studying the feedback from potential buyers on the prototype, the German brand will deliver off-road Polo on the conveyor.
Recall the classic Polo in South Africa you can purchase under the name of Polo Vivo in parallel with the new-generation model. But Polo with improved off-road performance will be called Vivo Dune.
From the normal car, this hatchback can be distinguished by the bright orange color of the body, protective plastic body kit with fender flares, “the spare wheel” on the boot door, as well as “grown-up” clearance.
Car interior seats and door cards trimmed with leather orange hue, and the pedals were metal lining. The movement novelty leads the 1.6-liter “aspirated” with the recoil 105 horsepower and is paired with a six-speed “mechanics”.
Drive uncontested to the front.