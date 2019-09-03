Volkswagen showed a new Golf in camouflage
Volkswagen has announced that trials of the new Golf has moved into the final stage.
The manufacturer confirmed that the premiere of the eighth generation model will take place this fall and posted a photo of the prototype in camouflage.
Masking in black-and-white striped does not stop to consider the shape of the five-door hatchback, but still hides some of the exterior. According to chief designer Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen does not intend to disclose the appearance of the new Golf in detail.
The manufacturer also announced that the new “Golf” will receive “a comprehensive Suite of digital innovations” and open “a new Chapter of the electrified drive systems and digital technologies, and the broadest connectivity, automated control systems and online services”.
No details company did not disclose. Earlier it was reported that the new Golf will get a moderately-hybrid powertrain.
While fully electric version in the family, most likely, will not be, as it will be replaced by a single model – Volkswagen ID.3.