Volkswagen Tayron set a record for sales
Volkswagen has reported the results of sales of its new midsize crossover Tayron.
According to statistics, in June 2019, the sales volume of this model on China market amounted to more than 13 million copies, which is the best indicator for “Tauron” since their release in China.
For comparison, during the same period, Toyota has sold only 10 million units of its best-selling RAV4, which is 3 thousand less than c the Volkswagen crossover Tayron.
Recall that the length of the new Tayron is 4590 mm, width – 1860 mm, height – 1660 mm, wheelbase 2731 mm.
Driving a SUV a 2-liter turbocharged unit on the 186 and 220 horsepower. A bunch of him is robot DSG7.
In the “base” Tayron sold with front-wheel drive, and top with a proprietary wheel-drive system.