Volkswagen Teramont will get a short version with a hybrid
The German company wants to expand its own model line due to the new version of the crossover Atlas, we’ve known under the name Teramont.
New additional index of the Cross will be presented in a couple of days, and the sale will begin before the end of this year.
From the original version of the differences in design will not be much. The main change is shortened by 190 mm in the body. Now the crossover will boast a seven-seat configuration, although the wheelbase remains the same – 2 979 mm.
In addition, the Germans are preparing another debut with the same model, but in a sports body kit R-line. By the way, and it also debuts a new design of the letter “R”.
Will there be Atlas Volkswagen Cross different engine range is still unknown. But in 2018, the concept was equipped with a modern hybrid system with two electric motors. At the front stood a 56-horsepower electric motor, and on the back 116-strong. The total power of the internal combustion engine was 280 HP. And the supply of the electric range was equal to more than 40 km.
Unfortunately, details about the new Atlas Cross will be disclosed only on 11 October 2019.