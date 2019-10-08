Volkswagen Teramont will get a shorter version of the Cross Sport
11 Oct 2019 Volkswagen will present a new Teramont /Atlas Cross Sport, announced last year at the new York auto show in new York the same concept.
Atlas Cross Sport to fill the gap between Tiguan and Atlas/Teramont. For the same length of the wheelbase (2 979 mm) shorter than the new full-size crossover 190 mm (4 846 mm) and five-seat version of the Cross Sport is wider and lower Atlas/Teramont — 51 and 41 mm, respectively.
For the performance of the concept car meets hybrid propulsion system, which is based on a 280-horsepower gasoline engine and two electric motors: a 55-strong on the front axle and 116-horsepower — at the rear. Solely on electric crossover can travel more than 40 km. furthermore, the motor line will represent the 314-strong hybrid.
Details about Volkswagen Cross serial Atlas Sport representatives of the German brand will tell 11 Oct 2019. By the way, then will be officially presented the “charged” Atlas Cross Sport R-Line with the revised logo, which we have described earlier.