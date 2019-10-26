Volkswagen Touareg R hybrid installation
Volkswagen officially announces the release of a high-performance version of its flagship SUV.
Plot twist presented by the company’s decision to install the plug-in hybrid powertrain, according to the statement of head of sales and marketing jürgen Stackman.
Speaking with Autocar right before the world premiere of the Golf 8, Stackmann said that the expansion of the portfolio of “R” will begin next year with “little Rs”, and people from Wolfsburg has already announced that the Golf R will be presented in 2020.
Touareg R with its spicy-taste is also likely to debut next year, but is unlikely to be available until 2021. It is not the first version of the large SUV, which will have the “R” treatment, as the German automaker sold the facelift version of the first generation Touareg in the guise of a R50 with a massive 5.0-liter diesel V10 engine.
It had 345 horsepower and 627 lb-ft (850 Newton-meters) of torque that is still smaller than the new diesel Touareg V8 with its 4.0-liter engine producing 416 HP (310 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
If the Touareg R is also equipped with a diesel engine? This seems unlikely, since a more likely candidate is the 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder engine working together with an electric motor.
VW already has an electrified version of the SUV in China, and it will soon be available in Europe with a total output of 362 HP and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). A modified version of the internal combustion engine can increase the total capacity of somewhere around 400 HP for the model R.
VW admitted a couple of years ago working on a new 3-liter V6 engine with a turbocharger for potential Arteon R capacity of just over 400 HP, and yet you still can not find it at the nearest dealer.
This engine would probably be a good solution for Touareg R, but we can’t be too much to hope for.
As for the possibility of all-electric Touareg R, Stockmann said that it is not a realistic solution at the moment, but he recognized that the queue is more electrified R-badges.