Volkswagen unveiled the Cross Sport Atlas
Volkswagen has unveiled a shortened version sold in USA crossover Atlas, which buyers known by the name Teramont. The new five-seat crossover Atlas Cross Sport predicted to become a global model.
In China, a shortened version is sold in the spring of 2019 as Teramont X, but the American version had a unique design. In the model range Volkswagen it needs to take place between the Tiguan and Atlas/Teramont. We can assume that after the restyling of the appearance of a 7-seater crossover will lead to compliance with the “younger” brother.
New Atlas Cross Sport was shorter and lower than the original Atlas/Teramont, while width and wheelbase remained unchanged. Dimensions of novelty: length – 4 966 mm (-71 mm), width – 1 989 mm height 1 720 mm (-58 mm), and the distance between the axles – 2 980 mm. the Amount of usable space in the trunk behind the second row was reduced to 1 liter 141 (-431 liter), and with the rear seats folded – up to 2 203 litres (-538 liters).
In the cabin, a new steering wheel and digital instrument panel – other graphics. Along with the standard Atlas Cross Sport presented his “driverkey” version of the R-Line, which features sporty decor, 21-inch wheels. As expected, the crossover was the first model of the company with the new logo of the sports division of Volkswagen R.