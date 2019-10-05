Volkswagen will not pay compensation for desligada Czech customers
The higher court overturned the decision on compensation.
City court of Prague issued a decision on Thursday to invalidate the decision of the Volkswagen group on payment Czech customers more than 500 million euros (of 21.27 million U.S. dollars) for the damage associated with the scandal due to emissions of diesel fuel owned by the automaker.
It is reported that a Prague court overturned the lower court decision on procedural grounds and sent the case back to the lower court for reconsideration, as reported by the local media.