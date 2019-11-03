Volkswagen will soon show a new minivan
German company Volkswagen will soon introduce a minivan called Viloran.
At the moment there is information that the official showing of the car will happen in late November at the motor show in Guangzhou. This model will get front similar to the last version. Future van got the grille and headlamps.
The known data, the basis of the new car is on the platform MQB. The length of the van will be approximately 5100 mm.
It is expected that the car will receive the petrol engine with a volume of 2 liters, and the level of force will be 220. Torque will be 350 Nm. The engine is paired with 8-speed automatic transmission with double clutch.
The production model will be in China, as the automaker is betting on the Chinese market as the core to implement this model of car.