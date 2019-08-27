Volkswagen will withdraw 700 thousand cars
Volkswagen has decided to withdraw nearly 700 million cars in five models released, starting in 2011. The reason of failure of gear box, which allows you to get the keys from the ignition, even if the lever is not switched to “P” (Park).
National administration of safety of traffic (NHTSA) the USA reported on the newly revealed defect of Volkswagen cars. Only in the USA feedback will affect 679 027 cars, most of which is the Jetta sedans that were released in 2011 – 2018 (over 540 thousand cars). In addition, a fault is suspected with the following models: Beetle, Beetle Convertible (2012-2019), Golf (2015-2016 and 2018-2019), Golf GTI (2015-2019), the Golf SportWagen (2017-2019). All listed cars must be equipped with an automatic transmission, the mechanical hand brake and Keyless entry system.
In a message posted on the NHTSA website, is described as a problem. The silicate may have accumulated on the micro switch of the shift lever. There is a possibility that the electronics identificeret is the accumulation of an outdoor switch, which usually means that the car is in “P” (Park). The key in the ignition rasplachivaetsya and the drivers can easily be removed, even if the car is not actually located in the Parking.
Fortunately, while not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by this malfunction. Now the specialists at Volkswagen to develop the regulations of a revocable campaign. It is expected that cars will be invited to the service in mid-October. Many machines are subject to review, are no longer under warranty. Theoretically, drivers who faced this problem were able to fix their cars. In this case, Volkswagen can offer them to reimburse the repair costs.