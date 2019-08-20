Volochkova crying: Loboda delighted fans with twine (photo)

Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which recently surprised the dance on the table, delighted fans of the splits.

The photo, which Loboda demonstrates excellent physical shape, the singer has published in his Instagram.

Fans of the singer made her many compliments, stressing that “Volochkova crying”. So they hinted that the twine from Loboda turned out better than the controversial Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova.

“And that Volochkova thinks she’s the only one! Well done!!!”, “Beautiful sit, Svetlana”, write the commentators.

Recall that quinoa is not the first time compared with Volochkova. .

Note that stars often exhibit an extension in social networks. Succeeded Volochkova, but others work well. So, the psychologist and TV presenter Natalia Kholodenko after a month after giving birth sat on the twine.

