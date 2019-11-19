Volochkova in a translucent swimsuit showed what seduces men (photos)
Controversial Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, who rapidly lost weight and worried his appearance fans, excited network another provocative photo. A lover of twines published in Instagram a new photo, which poses in a translucent swimsuit, showing his new figure. Forms Volochkova subscribers a little impressed. They also drew attention to the sloppy manicure Anastasia — she fell off the nail plastics.
However, Anastasia is confident in its irresistible and believes that it is just a magnet for men. For her they are ready for bright things, leave their wives and mistresses. About Nastya said in his book “Fee for success”. Women envy her and can’t forgive downloads.
“You know, partly my fault, I lead a rather open lifestyle. But we have not decided to show his happiness, as if happiness is something to be ashamed of. It is impossible to talk about their men, it is better to keep quiet or, even better, constantly complaining. So all sympathize with, pity them, turn a blind eye to all that is me, Anastasia Volochkova, never forgive”, — says the ballerina.
But to pretend that it’s bad, Volochkova is not going to. Despite what the gossip behind the former passion of her men.
“It’s always ex-wives and not wives and casual girlfriends, relations with which these men long ago in the past. But that reminded me of my former men as soon as there was an opportunity to increase its popularity due to the name of a famous person, whose name is always in the tops of the discussions”, explained Anastasia.
She believes that the way girls due to her name receive a share of the popularity and status of the unfortunate victim. Volochkova and she remains in the public eye the storm families and cruel home wrecker.
