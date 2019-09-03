“Volochkova shot”: star “Daddy’s daughters” of the village on the string with a cat (photo)
Russian model and actress Miroslava Karpovich, whose popularity brought the role of the TV series “Daddy’s girls”, was recently pleased fans with naked photo, and now showed how sitting in the splits with the cat.
“CATALOGA. Number figure 1 — “cat pose”,” he she signed the photo and also asked if her subscribers charging with Pets.
In the photo, the 33-year-old star of “Papa’s daughters” demonstrates stretching mountains in the background.
“Volochkova shot”, “World, you have a great stretch. Volochkova resting”, “What are you kitten cute”, “I think the cat looks so happy as you,” write commentators, noting that Miroslav is a very talented girl.
