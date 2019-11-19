Volodya brought on the wave of success: the shocking confessions of the partner Ostapchuk for “Tancah s with a stars”…
A step away from the Grand final of the project “Tantsi z with a stars” (“1+1”) parquet left pair Vladimir Ostapchuk and Ilona Gvozdeva. Despite the successes of Vladimir on the floor and a good evaluation of judges, it is not enough spectator support to fight for the main prize. By the way, the famous dancer and choreographer Ilona Gvozdeva last season was already won by winning the Cup in a pair with Igor Lastochkin.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Ilona said, which was not enough for victory to Vladimir Ostapchuk, what was the relationship inside their fumes, and named their favorites.
— Ilona, saying goodbye to a project you gave a touching speech with philosophical overtones. What exactly do you mean?
These words were true for everyone, one way or another of higher social status. I mean the star participants of the project, and we, the dancers, who also became popular. I wished all, climbing the corporate ladder, not to forget that fame and success — things passing. You should always be a man with pure thoughts. Now, alas, too little present and a lot of shows even in ordinary life. Dance is body language, which cannot lie. And the audience can feel it. I wished, and my partner in the first place, to remain first and foremost a person, and then you will be love and respect.
— You think your partner suffered star fever?
— I don’t want to hurt him, but, in my opinion, at some point, Vladimir Ostapchuk wanted the Cup so much that I forgot: this show is a team project, which is very important to work in pairs. Volodya, apparently, swept the world’s admiration, a large number of fans around, and he began to think that he can prove his skill on the dance floor.
— He talked about it in the “diaries” of the project.
— Ostapchuk — man-holiday. The ability to speak is his job, but I had to place the correct emphasis and pause. The audience do not be fooled — at some point they felt that it was too much and turned away.
— You spoke to Volodya about this?
— I’m not the person who has something to tell him. Everything that is related to work on the images, numbers, and I have talked. But his personality… I’m not a psychologist or closest person to him, to say, how to behave. But in any case I am grateful to him — he was a workaholic and tried on the floor. However, for some reason his knowledge was poured into narcissism and not the pair.
See also: the Group “VIA Gra” went back to the first part: what happened
— I think this is the reason that the audience voted for a few of Victoria’s Bulitko, and not yours?
— I think it played a role in the decision of the viewers who to vote for, and pushed them from Vova. Although I agree with the opinion that he was a worthy finale from the point of view of technical data. Just a little brought on the wave of success. Vova started too early to think about winning, and the viewer felt it, deciding that it was time to leave.
— This is the third season your “Tanzu s with a stars”.
And I’m proud of my previous partners Yury Tkach, Igor Lastochkin. All dance has achieved great success and good results. Vova is, alas, the relationship did not work. His love was stronger than anything. He tried, everyone did, but thought only of himself, and that prevented him to reach the final. I have said many times that the need to dance in a pair, but Vova wouldn’t listen to me. He went to the floor, and his emotions literally overwhelmed.
See also: Everything is real: Tina Karol revealed the secret relationship with Dan Balan
— When you just started training, how easily he was given the dance?
— Vova was initially a great sense of rhythm and natural plastic. Was, as they say dancers, “basic characteristics” with which to work. If you compare it with Mikhail Kukulka, whom I infinitely respect, Mike is not given to be a dancer. But Vova chances were much greater.
You could trust Dylan in supports?
— You know, when you do support an Amateur, there is always a risk. But we tried to impress. There was a time in Samba, when we are unable to perform the support. She wasn’t super complicated technically, but something went wrong. Unfortunately, at that moment, I realized that Vova could not pull myself together, he became very confused. For me this was a “bell” that with the support necessary to finish. You know, even if a man was unable to support, he should at least do everything not to drop your partner on the floor. Of course, I did not fall, but the boy did not make an effort to somehow change the situation.
What number was your favorite?
— Foxtrot. It was on the third ether. Vova was calm, lyrical — revealed to everyone a little differently. I then thought that he was very serious role. Perhaps, then, just all came together: his personal experiences, mood, number. It was a broadcast, where Vova was concise and real.
— Who do you think will win this season?
— I will vote Ksenia Mishina and Eugene the Cat. Eugene is the third season of this project and I think he deserves to win. He always had a bright room it technical and professional. Besides, in my opinion, Xenia and Eugene — the organic couple, they understand each other, feel and Ksenia nice moves.
I like Anya Rizatdinova. Among all girls she is undoubtedly the strongest. But she came to the project already with a vast experience of performances and sports training. But as for emotions… I think a pair with Sasha no warmth and energy. There is a technique, but this victory is not enough.
A couple of Vicki Bulitko and Dima Dicesare justifiably called the “national favorites”. Like the Wiki is not very good, however, the audience give her voice. However, Vic never said how great she is. Its simplicity attracts viewers, and they want to support it.
In fact, all the pairs that are left in the finals, deserve to win. I wonder what will be the outcome. The intrigue remains…
.
Details the bright air “Tanzu s with a stars” here.
About the scandal on “Tancah z with stars”, we were told here.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter