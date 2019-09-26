Volvo announced its first electric car
The novelty will be a new version of the compact crossover XC40, which transplanted the electric motor.
According to representatives of Volvo electric car will be “one of the safest cars in the world.” Powerplant placed in the front and back of the model, after having strengthened the body.
Thanks to the battery pack in the bottom of the center of gravity falls below that will make the car more stable. Batteries will get a protective frame made of extruded aluminum.
The electric car will also be equipped with a rich package of security system with massoperenos platform, which includes cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors.
The premiere of the first fully electric model of the Swedish brand will take place in October.
Volvo pays much attention to the problems of automotive safety: the company recently launched a flash mob to celebrate the anniversary of the three-point belt, created 50 years ago, her engineer.