Volvo is Recalling 500 thousand of its cars worldwide

Techno
Lilly NiceLeave a Comment on Volvo is Recalling 500 thousand of its cars worldwide

Компания Volvo отзывает 500 тысяч своих автомобилей по всему миру

The Swedish company has announced a global revocable campaign.

According to available information, subject to review of the Volvo V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and XC90 which was released in the period from 2014 to 2019. The revocation reason — the threat of fire in the engine compartment.

It is reported that one of the components in the engine compartment can be melted under the influence of high temperature, resulting in a fire.

Of such cases there were several, but no one in either incident was hurt. All recalled vehicles are equipped with 4-cylinder diesel power unit. In the Netherlands will withdraw 37 thousand cars, in Germany — 54 thousand, and in Sweden — you 86 units.

Share Button

Related Posts

The exhibition Wörtherseetreffen 2019 the debut of the Audi TT offroad

Lilly Nice

The network has revealed more information about the new Jeep Wrangler

Lilly Nice

Ford is preparing to release a powerful pickup truck F-150 Raptor with V8 Hellcat

Lilly Nice