Volvo is Recalling 500 thousand of its cars worldwide

The Swedish company has announced a global revocable campaign.

According to available information, subject to review of the Volvo V40, V60, V70, S80, XC60 and XC90 which was released in the period from 2014 to 2019. The revocation reason — the threat of fire in the engine compartment.

It is reported that one of the components in the engine compartment can be melted under the influence of high temperature, resulting in a fire.

Of such cases there were several, but no one in either incident was hurt. All recalled vehicles are equipped with 4-cylinder diesel power unit. In the Netherlands will withdraw 37 thousand cars, in Germany — 54 thousand, and in Sweden — you 86 units.