Volvo S60, V60 and XC60, Polestar became available for order
Volvo began taking orders for the new models S60, V60 and XC60 Polestar, developed in the United Kingdom, deliveries should start before the end of the year.
For S60 will have to fork out at least 56 105 pounds, while the price of V60 and XC60 starts with 57 205 £ 64 and £ 545 respectively.
All three models use a hybrid powerplant with dual motor T8, which uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for total system power 405 HP S60 Polestar takes only 4.4 seconds to accelerate to 100 km/h making it the fastest Volvo at the moment. In all-electric mode it can also move at the distance of 44 km.
Besides its attractive appearance, the S60 and V60 Polestar are equipped with Brembo brakes, while the XC60 gets Akebono. In addition, all three models are equipped with adjustable Ohlins dampers to ensure the ideal balance between handling and comfort, as well as a new front strut. The design of the absorber and struts developed together with Polestar 1.
Visual updates include high-gloss black accents on the grille, black chrome-plated exhaust pipes and 19-inch wheels with five Y-spoke design for S60 and V60 and 21-inch for the XC60. Inside three cars get seat belts, Golden color, original finish of the instrument panel, as well as additional equipment, including a premium Harman Kardon audio system, steering wheel, heated and aluminum pedal pads.