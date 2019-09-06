Volvo S90 the Chinese build was better than Mercedes and BMW
It should be honest from the very beginning: the S90 looks much more expensive than it is. And it looks much better than “outdoor advertising” competitors. The Germans have long been “hackneyed” and frankly ruined the design of most of their cars. About the price tags on German cars generally speaking hurt, and it is reasonable that customers in Russia looking for an alternative to the big three from Germany. The Swedes, I must say, your very strange approach to the classic look of the car. You start to guess when the car is just starting to run. In a sense, the Scandinavians have managed to take the best from several of their vehicles at once — swiftness from previous models S80, the brutality of the new XC90 and classic, if not a benchmark, reliability.
Chinese essence
“Made in Sweden” is practically the anthem of the Scandinavian automotive industry. Scania, SAAB or Volvo, doesn’t matter. The driver is sure that Swedish absolute reliability and predictability are always available and in any weather. With a brand new S90 R Style confidence in their own talents, even if not so much, frankly, is constantly growing. Go from Executive sedan to a completely satisfied, cast a glance on the metal rating plate and read it: Made in China. And what about the famous Swedish quality? We will investigate.
It is necessary to warn in advance, we got on the test was the Swedish “bullet”. That is the top of the car and sports version R. Because otherwise you might get the impression that what we describe in the test — run-with all the Volvo S90. And Volvo-T6R is a direct analogue of the AMG Mercedes or M BMW’s — that is a pretty expensive sport modification is not for everyone.
The “problem” with the Volvo S90 begins almost from the landing to the salon. Inside the huge flagship leather seats with electric adjustment and memory for two drivers (plus can add a few more chair positions in settings under separate profiles), a large and functional touchscreen display on the Central console and comfort. As a result, to go anywhere you do not want until you equip the car completely by himself.
Projection screen adapts to the driver given its growth and planting, dual-zone climate control for driver and passenger in front, plus separate settings for the second row passengers. The chair also has lumbar support and seat cushion can be extended and shortened, as well, depending on the height and leg length.
Such an abundance of settings leads to the fact that move somewhere on business is extremely difficult. I want to play with the actuators and to constantly find fault with his own driving position, constantly moving the chair in hundredths of a millimeter for the most convenient location and discontentedly wrinkle your face again when all will be not so comfortable as can be. To get bored it can not, in principle, the Volvo still equips its machines are unique in terms of comfort and ergonomics of the seats, and better to cope with the task only to competitors from BMW, but it is so super cool seat only within the flagship of the seventh series. So, you know, a subtle flick on the nose of the Bavarian automakers.
With the help of Volvo S90 Swedes leads to the idea that the comfort inside the new Executive sedan uncompromising, not to say ultimate. Whether in the car, so all passengers. We give a simple example: even in the case when the driver is behind the wheel when his two-meter height, this does not prevent the passenger is comfortably placed just behind the driver. How the Swedes managed to achieve such capacity of the salon? It’s very simple.
The base length of the car is almost five meters, without a few measly millimeters. Plus, again, almost two meters in width. That’s the whole secret. Almost. You need to carefully consider the flooring, lines, panels, seats, driver, passenger and rear sofa. All of this is designed to the millimeter to micron to reclaim free space. Given the tricks that show the Swedes from IKEA, umeschayas a two-bedroom apartment at 42 square meters, be surprised that the same technique has been Volvo, we will not. Apparently, it’s a national tradition to make cool, beautiful and ergonomic in cases where this did almost none.
And all this softness is accompanied by a hurricane for such a car dynamics. If you have never seen elk overcomes the virgin snow, must see. Now imagine instead of snow virgin road flow, and is bright-eyed moose — a huge sedan of Volvo is moving among the thousands of cars with the same rigor and determination.
At first it may seem that under the hood, the Swedish bullet rests engine with a displacement of three liters or more, but the reality is much more modest. Inside — two liters of supercharged 320 Swedish moose, bloated, drunken blueberries and insane from his own power. When ordinary as possible in the application to Volvo, sedan in an urban environment can instantly accelerate and effectively to restructure the flow in the right range, you know that the moose is actually kind of a Mustang.
And this despite the fact that average consumption after break-in of a new car drops below nine litres per hundred kilometres in town. And Yes, calm down all of the former owners of old sedans from Germany — turbocharged Volvo engine doesn’t eat oil, so the canister for refilling a not have to carry. With an unofficial emblem Volvo — moose on the background of the Golden shield (allusions to Ferrari) — after this the dynamics and sensations of the ride in the flow begin to relate even a little bit seriously, the whole point of the Swedish-Chinese philosophy gradually beginning to reach.
Speaking of the Chinese. Remember, before the label Made in China have caused confusion and a pout on your face? Remember these thoughts about that soon again, something breaks? Machine which we had in the framework of a test-drive for several weeks, had first caused the same sensation, but let’s be honest, we’ve wrinkled foreheads and thought, how many it will break. Swedish quality in the Chinese hands will not go away. On the contrary, with the purchase of Volvo from China the money came from and as a result, the Swedes had the money to bring their cars to perfection. Globalization, what can you do.
But all this Swedish herd requires constant attention and control. So without talking about handling the S90 can’t do. And without mentioning the main goal of Volvo in the near future — any of the deceased owner Volvo for Volvo fault systems. That is, the Swedes believe that their system of passive and active safety in the near future will bring the mortality rate among car owners to zero (of course, only on the roads, of the immortality of speech does not go, close the wallets). Now, about the manageability and control of the vehicle.
In some cases, the S90 offers not to use the wheel. Just press one button on its surface and the car will take control over the movement itself. The car will stay in one lane, speed up and slow down with the flow, and even allow the driver to change the average speed by simply pressing on the gas. In order to not forget that he controls the movement, about once in half a minute, the Volvo requires the driver to take the steering wheel. As soon as the car makes sure that you’re okay and you follow the movement and devices continues almost unmanned operation of the vehicle.
Insights from the Swedish philosophy
Sitting in traffic you can save yourself from the constant pressing of the pedal. The same button allows the pilot to select the mode of traffic in the flow (and the driver itself sets the distance to a car ahead) and eliminates the need to constantly slow down and step on the gas in traffic jams. Add to this automatic Parking system three-dimensional view, and voila — before you the perfect city car. Tube for you Volvo S90 overcome on their own. And although the Swedes purposefully knock a person from the most important circuit of driving, the thrill of riding this approach does not spoil. On the contrary, you can, for example, focus in the smartphone and read the news or chat on the messengers.
But this is only part of the truth about the Volvo S90. In version T6R this machine globally provokes aggressive driving, to speeding and a traffic violation. Agility is much higher and better than the nearest competitor. The dynamics of the set speed from zero to one hundred does not change much even if on Board four. Volvo S90 may relax and constantly asks to “give away” in the flow, so that the driver had time for a morning meeting on time or drove out of the city for the family.
The only thing that seemed odd — unfriendly media. To get to the underlying settings, you need to stop, to grasp, to understand and then do. But it is rather subjective because to connect the same smartphone via bluetooth is no problem at all. To add to this is absolutely divine sound from Bowers & Wilkins, who is head and shoulders bigger and juicier than the Germans. This means that the Swedes have created a car in which two entities coexist. And which of them will prevail — only the driver decides. Of its kind and is the sequel to the classic Swedish tradition about the safety and absolute control, and another reminder that Volvo knows how to rock.