Volvo XC40 will get Electric media on Android
October 11, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Volvo Cars has revealed another batch of details about the all-electric version of the crossover XC40.
This time the manufacturer has told about the brand-new infotainment systems developed for electric vehicles.
This multimedia on the Android platform Automotive OS with integrated Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store.
Full integration will allow real-time automatically update all the data services, and software and the operating system of the electric vehicle.
World premiere of the electric crossover will take place on October 16. As we wrote earlier, it will share a platform with the Polestar model 2 and will differ from fuel Volvo XC40 new front part with a small trunk instead of the engine compartment.