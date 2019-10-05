“Vorskla” in the final seconds avoided a fifth consecutive defeat in the Premier League: video highlights from matches…
On Saturday, 5 October, weeks after the European Cup matches in Poltava, Chernihiv and Lviv resumed competitions in the championship of Ukraine on football. Just three goals in three matches.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 10-th round
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Mariupol” — 1:1 (Vasin, 90+2 Chubatenko, 57). Youth teams — 3:0.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 1:0 (A. Favorov, 90). On 65 minutes, removed Savisky (“Olympic”).
Lviv — Zorya (Lugansk) — 0:0. On 36 minutes, removed Pedro (“lions”). Youth teams — 1:0.
“Vorskla” was very close to extend his series of defeats in the Premier League to five matches. Conceding a goal from Chubatenko after a corner, the wards of Vitaliy Kosovo did everything possible to somehow make amends to the public in Poltava. And in the 92nd minute goal Vasina still earned the hosts a draw. By the way, “Mariupol” can not beat “Vorskla” in Poltava for seven years or eight fights in a row.
“Desna”, which makes perhaps the best season in club history, was close to extend the series without a victory on the home field to four games. Even with ten men, the Pitmen looked decent, but their points are not implemented. But the team Oleksandr Ryabokon efforts Favorova Jr. scored in the 90th minute, winning the ball and, at least until the next round retained second place in the standings.
“The dawn” in the current season lacks stability. Here and in the match with Lviv, which nobody can beat in native walls in 14 (!) matches in a row, the team of Viktor Skripnik has failed to get the three points. Even given the fact that the guys of Vladimir Maziar after removal from the field, the Brazilian Pedro for indecent gesture to the opponent with 36 minutes fought with ten men.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 27 (9 matches);
2. “Desna” — 20 (10);
3. Dynamo — 17 (9);
4. “Alexandria” — 16 (9);
5. Zarya — 16 (10);
6. Kolos — 14 (9);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (9);
8. Mariupol — 10 (10);
9. Karpaty — 8 (9);
10. “Vorskla” — 8 (10);
11. Lions — 7 (10);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (10).
Scorers: 8 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 4 — Carlos de Pena (“Dynamo”).
In the 10th round of the Premier League on 6 October will play: “Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar”, “Kolos” — “Dinamo”, “Alexandria” — “Karpaty”.
Photo of FC “Vorskla”
