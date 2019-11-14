“Vorskla” was fired in Kosovo, and again appointed coach of the famous ex-Dynamo
Poltava “Vorskla”, which occupies in the championship of Ukraine on football last place, has announced the resignation of head coach Vitaly Kosovo (photo). According to the official club website, former football player of “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine will work in the “Vorskla”, but on another post.
We will remind that Kosovo came to “Vorskla” in January 2019, leading the U-21 team. In late March, the specialist became the acting head coach of the first team, and earlier this season became the head of “Vorskla” on a regular basis.
Under the 46-year-old specialist Poltava have won six matches, six draws and suffered 14 defeats
As reported zbirna.com the club have already decided on the name of the successor of the Kosovo. In the near future the team as head coach will be presented to Yury Maksimov, the last place of work which was Azerbaijani “Keshla”. A former football player of “Dynamo”, “Bremen” and the national team of Ukraine was headed by CSKA Kiev and FC Obolon, FC Kryvbas, FC Metalurh Donetsk, the Russian “Mordovia” and Kazakh “Taraz”.
Photo of FC “Vorskla”
