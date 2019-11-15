“Vorskla” was named the new head coach
Yuri Maksimov
The new head coach of “Vorskla” was appointed Yuri Maksimov, reported on the official website of Poltava.
The last place of work Maksimova was club “Keshla” from the Azerbaijani village, which he left last summer. Under his leadership, the team won the Azerbaijan Cup in the season 2017/18.
In Ukraine Maksimov known for his work with CSKA, FC Obolon, FC Kryvbas and Metalurh Donetsk.
Later he headed the Russian “Mordovia” and Kazakhstan, “Taraz”.
The post of chief coach of “Vorskla” Maksimov was replaced by Vitaly Kosovo, which yesterday was dismissed.
Note, Maksimov is the third Pavlov for the last 8 months.
At the end of 14 rounds of the “green-white” with eight points and occupy the last place in the Favbet League.
In the first match under the leadership of Maksimova “Vorskla” will play on November 23 with the “Dnepr-1” away.