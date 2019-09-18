Vulgar and immoral: Loboda criticized for promoting bad habits (video)
Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, who lives in Russia, criticized for promoting Smoking.
The artist has published in Instagram video, which with pleasure tightened cigarette. Although she said she does not smoke, subscribers do not believe.
“Vulgar and immoral”, “Vulgar. Light, I have listened and watched, I liked. Now too much pathos, show-off, you have imagined himself as a superstar and ill star disease”, “it’s horrendous. If the stray dog was given food”, “no need to flaunt the addiction to Smoking, but with such high! You, the young generation believes their idol! Do not disappoint”, write the commentators.
Loboda also remind you that to be on Alla Pugacheva have not.
We will remind that earlier the daughter Loboda was suspected of copying bad habits.
