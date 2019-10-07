‘VVP67’: in the sky over Los Angeles a plane to write a message to Putin
October 7, residents of Los Angeles were surprised, having noticed in the sky strange inscription — “VVP67”. However, Russian quickly realized that VVP can be deciphered as the initials of the Russian President, and the 67th of his age. It seems that in this kind of way the unknown resident of the United States congratulated Putin on his birthday.
On the morning of 7 October to the California time, local residents watched the strange maneuvers of the airplane in the sky over Los Angeles. A video in which a plane writes in the air VVP67, posted on instagram bystanders. The author of the first video notes how difficult it is given to the pilot “writing” of letters and numbers and how long is the whole process.
“Maybe he’s doing it for the first time,” says the young man under the name @prestonoliviajames.
When the letters and numbers “painted” aircraft in the sky became distinguishable, the most ingenious realized that the efforts of the pilot is an original way to congratulate Putin with the 67th anniversary. Allegations were also made that it is not “67,” and “G7” — and then a hint of Russia’s participation in the Big Seven.
But, comparing with the fact that on 7 October, Putin’s birthday, the majority agreed that it is still a greeting.
Combination #VVP67 became a hashtag — videos and photos, as it turned out, had published several people. So the writing in the sky can be viewed from different angles.